OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.70

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 108928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 71.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.