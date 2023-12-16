Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $130.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

