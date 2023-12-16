Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 2,612.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.