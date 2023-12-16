Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.12.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$19.22 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5602047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

