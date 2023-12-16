Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.45. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5602047 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

