Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Scott Grassmyer Sells 1,500 Shares

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.62 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

