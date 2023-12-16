Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXM opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

