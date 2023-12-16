Park National Corp OH Acquires 2,849 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $2,152,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $307,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $34,812,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $320,630,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $86,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

