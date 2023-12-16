Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SJM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,059.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.