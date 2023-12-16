Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,739 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

BEN stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

