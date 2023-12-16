Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 240,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 401.9% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

