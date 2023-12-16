Park National Corp OH Buys 530 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in RTX were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

