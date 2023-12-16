Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 934.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 530,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 479,592 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $12,724,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $1,744,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %
WFC stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
