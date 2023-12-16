Park National Corp OH Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 934.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 530,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 479,592 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $12,724,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $1,744,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

WFC stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.