Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 53.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Fanhua Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of FANH stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $303.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.07. Fanhua Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Fanhua Company Profile



Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

