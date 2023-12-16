Park National Corp OH Has $615,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

NYSE CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.41. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

