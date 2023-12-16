Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.