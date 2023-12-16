Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,842,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,595,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,517.3% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 97,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.