Park National Corp OH Sells 153 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after acquiring an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of WEC opened at $82.42 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

