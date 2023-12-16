Park National Corp OH Sells 2,002 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

View Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

TSN stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.