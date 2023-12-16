Park National Corp OH Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

