Park National Corp OH Sells 29 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Watsco were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WSO opened at $421.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.38 and a 12 month high of $424.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

