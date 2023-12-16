Park National Corp OH Sells 300 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.48 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

