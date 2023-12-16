Park National Corp OH Sells 429 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

