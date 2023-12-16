Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Insider Sells $158,535.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $158,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Park-Ohio Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of PKOH opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on PKOH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,560 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
