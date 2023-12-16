Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Insider Sells $158,535.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $158,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PKOH opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKOH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,560 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

