Parkside Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

