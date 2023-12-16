&Partners Acquires 970 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

&Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.