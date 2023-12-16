Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.70

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 39338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $745,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,315,923.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $745,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,315,923.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,827,003. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 321,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

