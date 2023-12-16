Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Macquarie downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 259.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

