Pensionfund Sabic Has $4.24 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $531.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

