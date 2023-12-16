Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Director David A. /Wi Jones Sells 2,260 Shares

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

