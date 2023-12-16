PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 9th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

