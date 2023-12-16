PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average of $175.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

