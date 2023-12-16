Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.53

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 25883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Performance Food Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,928 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Performance Food Group by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Performance Food Group by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.