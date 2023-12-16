Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

