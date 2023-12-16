Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

