Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 1st

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

