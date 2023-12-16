Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 billion-$61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.1 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

