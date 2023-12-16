Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.66 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

