Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.550 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $37.08 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $199,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

