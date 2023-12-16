Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $34.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

PHR stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $152,230. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

