Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Phunware Price Performance
NASDAQ PHUNW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.
About Phunware
