Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.53. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

