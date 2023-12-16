Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at DA Davidson

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PII. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.55.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

