Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 73.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 339,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 177,707 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 177,707 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,027,187 shares of company stock worth $35,773,391. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

