Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Aris Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 5.2 %

ARIS stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

