Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $358.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.15 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.82 and its 200 day moving average is $369.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

