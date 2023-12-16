Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,689 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,412,000 after buying an additional 647,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.68 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

