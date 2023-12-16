Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DRDGOLD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

DRD stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

DRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

