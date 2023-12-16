Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,348 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 97,106 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $79.79 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,373,691.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 881,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,429,650.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,411 shares of company stock valued at $39,098,759. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

