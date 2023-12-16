Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,575 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,575 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Perficient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT opened at $67.06 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

